Jeopardy! contestant gets a second chance at the grand prize

Published September 23, 2022 at 6:57 AM EDT

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. A "Jeopardy!" contestant got a second shot at becoming a champion and it only took 50 years. Martha Bath had her first go at it in 1972 and went home with a consolation prize of 40 bucks and a sweet set of encyclopedias, which she still has. In her return to the game this week, she's won over $30,000. As the great Aaliyah used to sing, if at first you don't succeed, then dust yourself off and try again.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.