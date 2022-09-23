A kindergartener's review of his packed lunch is raising money to fight hunger

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Anyone can get 15 seconds of fame. Abe Ndege earned his by reviewing the lunch his mom made for his first day of kindergarten. On video, he told her the butter and jelly sandwich was terrible.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

ABE NDEGE: Mommy?

RICKI WEISBERG: Yeah.

ABE: Terrible sandwich, by the way.

WEISBERG: Thanks for letting me know.

INSKEEP: She's been posting that video for years, and it's gained so much attention they're using it to raise money for the nonprofit Feeding America. Their website is terriblesandwich.com. It's MORNING EDITION.