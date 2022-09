Great Time at WHQR Day Party!

A great time was had at the 2022 WHQR Day Party on September 13. Station staff, board members, and the community came together to enjoy great beer from Waterline Brewing Company and celebrate the best public radio station in the Cape Fear Region. If you missed it, you can join us at next year on September 13, 2023, the official WHQR Day in the city of Wilmington.

Thanks to Waterline Brewing Company for hosting the event and Tory Silinski for taking so many awesome photos!