Do you remember? It's Earth, Wind and Fire Day

A MARTINEZ,

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. For some music fans, today's date means one thing.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "SEPTEMBER")

EARTH, WIND AND FIRE: (Singing) Do you remember the 21st night of September?

MARTINEZ: Happy Earth, Wind and Fire Day. The band's hit, "September," immortalized today. One of the songwriters, Allee Willis, spoke to NPR in 2014.

ALLEE WILLIS: There is no significance beyond it just sang better than any of the other dates.

MARTINEZ: She learned to never let the lyric get in the way of the groove. It's MORNING EDITION.