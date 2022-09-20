'Hot Girls Vote': How organizers are getting young people to register to vote

New research shows a lag in voter registration ahead of the November midterms among the country’s newest eligible voters: 18 and 19-year-olds.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd learns more about outreach efforts with Cristina Tzintzún Ramirez, the president and executive director of NextGen America, one of the largest youth-vote mobilizing organizations in the country.

