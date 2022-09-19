U.K. security confiscates snacks before mourners enter Westminster Hall

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. Mourners in London waited in a five-mile line to see Queen Elizabeth lie in state. Without anything to eat or drink along the way, most people brought their own snacks. But Westminster bans any kind of food or drinks inside, so a lot of food was confiscated by security. But it won't go to waste. It's being passed along to charitable organizations. One group estimated it will reap more than two tons of food as a result of that miles-long queue. It's MORNING EDITION.