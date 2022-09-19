Hundreds of thousands waited around the clock to honor the late queen

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin in London. Hundreds of thousands of people waited around the clock to pay respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II over the weekend. Soccer great David Beckham was no different. He joined the queue around 2 a.m. on Friday, was spotted around noon and ended up waiting for more than 12 hours. He and fellow mourners shared some sandwiches, a bit of lemon candy and stories of Her Majesty. Once inside, Beckham briefly bowed toward the coffin and went on his way.