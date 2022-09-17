Parents share their children's joy at seeing a Disney princess who looks like them

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

As any parent who's ever hit the costume store well knows, little ones love their Disney princesses - Snow White, Belle, Cinderella, Mulan. Part of the joy of dressing up as a favorite character is seeing yourself in that character. And now, with Disney's release of the trailer for the live action "The Little Mermaid," a new generation of fans is going to be able to see themselves in a new princess under the sea, played by African American actor Halle Bailey of the R&B duo Chloe and Halle.

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "THE LITTLE MERMAID")

HALLE BAILEY: (Singing) Out of the sea, Wish I could

MARTIN: Parents started sharing videos of their children reacting to the trailer and seeing a princess that looked like them. Using hashtags like #blackgirlmagic and #representationmatters, the trend has gone viral, some of the videos even reaching Bailey herself.

(SOUNDBITE OF MONTAGE)

UNIDENTIFIED CHILD #1: I think she's...

UNIDENTIFIED CHILD #2: A Black "Little Mermaid," wow.

UNIDENTIFIED CHILD #3: I've been waiting for another Black princess.

UNIDENTIFIED CHILD #4: Yes, yes, yes.

UNIDENTIFIED CHILD #5: She's Black. What?

