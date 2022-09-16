What scientist doesn't dream of receiving a Nobel Prize? An Ig Nobel may have to do

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. What scientist doesn't dream of receiving the Nobel Prize? Those are announced next month, but yesterday, some scientists were awarded the next best thing, the Ig Nobel Award for the funniest research projects. Winners included surfing ducklings, a life-sized rubber moose and intimate relations between constipated scorpions. Along with the respect of their peers, the Ig Nobel winners receive a $10 trillion bill from Zimbabwe. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.