What's next after Ukraine recaptures land in dramatic advance

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky visited the recaptured town of Izyum Wednesday to thank troops for stunning gains on the battlefield. He says Ukraine has recaptured some 3,000 square miles in the northeast region of the country.

Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson talks with Russia expert Jeffrey Edmonds about Ukraine’s dramatic advances and possible responses from Moscow.

