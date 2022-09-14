Mourners are asked to stop leaving marmalade sandwiches outside Buckingham Palace

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Last June, as part of Queen Elizabeth's Jubilee celebrations, she appeared in a popular skit with an animated Paddington Bear.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

BEN WHISHAW: (As Paddington Bear) Perhaps you would like a marmalade sandwich. I always keep one for emergencies.

QUEEN ELIZABETH II: So do I.

MARTINEZ: In tribute, people are now leaving marmalade sandwiches outside Buckingham Palace. Park officials are asking them to stop. They say the sandwiches are having a negative impact on the park's wildlife, but it is a sweet way to honor the queen.

