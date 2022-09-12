© 2022 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Volunteers, private groups step up when states fall short to test lakes for toxic algae

Published September 12, 2022 at 12:25 PM EDT

Harmful algae blooms are on the rise in the U.S. Blue-green algae can make people sick and even kill dogs.

Many states say they don’t have enough money for regular testing — that’s where volunteers and private organizations are stepping in to test the waters.

Harvest Public Media’s Eva Tesfaye reports.

Harvest Public Media’s Dana Cronin contributed to this story.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

