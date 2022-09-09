Muppets From Space is the next offering in the North Carolina Filmmaker Series. The screening takes place at 4 pm on Sunday, September 18th at Stone Theatres. A Q&A with production designer Bill Davis will follow the movie. For this film, Davis served as an art director, which means he was responsible for how everything onscreen looked, including props, paint, plants and everything in between.

"You’ve got really two different worlds. You’ve got the set the camera sees and the world underneath the set where the performers have to perform as muppeteers. And so, at that time, before small LED screens, all the performers performed looking down, not up at their puppets, but looking down at the monitors on the floor.”

Davis calls his time on the movie a real pleasure. He says the muppeteers do this work because they love to entertain as muppet characters and they came in every day with a positive attitude. Filming the movie was hard work, but Davis said they enjoyed every single second of it.

"Crew members’ kids were welcomed all the time. We had several Make-A-Wish families come through. Even when they weren’t working, if they saw a kid on set, they would grab a muppet and rush over to them.”

Muppets From Space will run at 4 pm on Sunday, September 18th at Stone Theatres, located at 2223 Blockbuster Road in Wilmington. To hear more from my interview with Bill Davis, click the link above.