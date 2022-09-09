© 2022 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Merriam-Webster has added 370 words and phrases to its dictionary

Published September 9, 2022 at 6:33 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin.

Three hundred seventy words and phrases have been added to the Merriam-Webster dictionary. Love it or hate it, pumpkin spice was among the new additions, along with yeet, an exclamation of excitement, sus, short for suspicious or suspect, and ICYMI for in case you missed it. Adding new words to the dictionary always causes a brouhaha, but Merriam-Webster says a word becomes eligible if it's used by a lot of people over long time.

