Gabby Rivera: Writing the story of Marvel's first queer Latina superhero

In Marvel's "America," Gabby Rivera wrote a superhero who's queer, Latina, and punches portals across dimensions. She shares why it's empowering to write characters that mirror her identity.

About Gabby Rivera

Gabby Rivera is a writer and the author of "America," the debut solo comic book series that tells the story of America Chavez, Marvel's first queer Latina superhero.

Rivera has published a critically acclaimed debut novel Juliet Takes a Breath. She has also written in the Lumberjanes universe for Boom! Studios. When not writing, Rivera speaks about her experiences as a queer Puerto Rican from the Bronx and as an LGBTQ youth advocate. Rivera also hosts her own podcast, "Joy Revolution."

Rivera is currently working on her next novel. She lives in California.

