A spectator and his barber are removed from the U.S. Open quarterfinals

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. This year's U.S. Open has had no shortage of memorable moments on the tennis court. Tuesday night, there was one in the stands.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: We got a guy getting a haircut, a couple of seats away from me.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #2: A weird time to do that.

MARTINEZ: A spectator was getting a haircut in the middle of a match until security cut the trim short. Both the man and his barber were faded out of Arthur Ashe Stadium. I'd call it a hairy situation, but the barber worked fast. The man had no hair left on his head.