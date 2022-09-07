After 10 years as an explosive detection dog for the TSA, Eebbers is retiring

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Eebbers the dog has worked his entire life, and after 10 years as an explosive-detection dog for the TSA, he is retiring. He was the oldest working dog in the agency and was assigned to the Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport. He's accomplished a lot in his career, including his recent first-place win in the TSA's cutest canine contest. They threw him a big retirement party, as well as for his handler. Eebbers got a cake shaped like a cartoon bomb and lots of chew toys.