No. 22 seed ends Rafael Nadal's 22-match Grand Slam streak at the U.S. Open

Published September 6, 2022 at 6:49 AM EDT

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning, I'm A Martinez. This year's U.S. Open is a tournament that keeps on giving. Only a few days after what was likely Serena Williams' last tennis match, the event delivered another memorable moment - the upset of 22-time Grand Slam champ Rafael Nadal by 22nd-ranked American from Hyattsville, Md., Frances Tiafoe, who was in disbelief.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

FRANCES TIAFOE: Yeah, I really don't know what happened.

MARTINEZ: Here's what is happening - of the eight men left at the U.S. Open, six are ranked outside the top 10. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.