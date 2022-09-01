The Monkees' Micky Dolenz is suing the FBI for secret files about the band

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "(THEME FROM) THE MONKEES")

In the 1960s, The Monkees played for throngs of screaming teenagers and at least one FBI informant. We know that because a portion of the band's FBI file has been made public. The file alleges the band projected subliminal left-wing messages during shows. What else is in that redacted file? Well, the band's sole surviving member wants to find out and is not Monkee-ing (ph) around. He is suing the FBI to get the documents.

