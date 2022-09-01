Dolly Parton launches a pet clothing and accessories line

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. As Dolly Parton once said, it costs a lot of money to look this cheap. Now your dog can, too. Parton has launched a line of dog clothing and accessories inspired by her own unique style. Items include a blonde bombshell wig, a pink cowgirl hat with tiara and a gingham Western print collar and leash set. Part of the proceeds will support an animal rescue organization. And here's the best part. The company is named Doggy Parton. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.