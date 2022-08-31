© 2022 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Fighting reignites in Ethiopia's disputed Tigray region, ending 5 month ceasefire

Published August 31, 2022 at 1:40 PM EDT

Violence erupted in the Northern Ethiopian region of Tigray late last weekend, ending a period of five months of peace. The ruling government and a rebel militia in the Northern region have been at war for two years, but the recent ceasefire had brought hope of resolution and aid for those in desperate need in the area.

Simon Marks is a journalist and expert on Ethiopia who was expelled last year from the country by the government. He joins Here & Now‘s Lisa Mullins for the latest from neighboring Kenya.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Here & Now