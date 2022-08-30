Violence breaks out in Iraq Greenzone

At least 23 people have been killed in Baghdad, Iraq. The violence was sparked by a key leader’s decision to quit politics after a prolonged period of political paralysis, as opposition parties were all unwilling to make compromises.

Mustafa Salim, a reporter for our Editorial Partner the Washington Post, joins Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd for the latest.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

