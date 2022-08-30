Man breaks Guinness record for longest journey by pumpkin boat

STEVE INKSEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Duane Hansen had a dream. He'd grown an 800-pound pumpkin, and his dream was to hollow it out and paddle it down the Missouri River. He gave it a name, as any proper boat should have, and he made it in Berta 38 miles to reach a cheering crowd in Nebraska City.

(CHEERING)

INSKEEP: His voyage set a new Guinness World Record for longest journey by pumpkin boat, but he's not planning an encore.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

DUANE HANSEN: I ain't going to do this again. I'm done with this.

