Micky Mantle Topps rookie card sold at auction for $12.6 million

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Mickey Mantle is one of the greatest baseball players of all time, and he's still breaking records. His Topps rookie card just sold at auction for $12.6 million. The sale makes the card one of the most valuable sports collectibles in the world. Seller Anthony Giordano bought the card in 1991 for $50,000, which was a record then. The investment has definitely outpaced inflation. Kind of a home run. It's MORNING EDITION.