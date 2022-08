The American Library Association says attempts to ban books are on the rise across the nation, almost doubling in the past year. Most books targeted are about gender, identity and race.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks to Deborah Caldwell-Stone, the director of the ALA’s Office for Intellectual Freedom.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.