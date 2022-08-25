© 2022 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
U.S. and Iran-backed forces exchange fire in Syria as nations get closer to new nuclear deal

Published August 25, 2022 at 1:52 PM EDT

On Wednesday, rockets were fired at coalition bases in Syria by Iranian-backed groups after U.S. airstrikes hit key infrastructure targets. The back and forth comes as the U.S. and Iran inch closer to agreeing to a return to the nuclear deal that the Trump Administration walked away from.

Here & Now‘s security analyst Jim Walsh breaks down the latest developments with host Scott Tong.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

