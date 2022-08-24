© 2022 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WHQR'S RADIO SIGNAL IS AT LOW POWER DUE TO TECHNICAL ISSUES. WE APOLOGIZE FOR THE INCONVENIENCE AND HOPE TO BE UP TO FULL STRENGTH BY THIS WEEKEND. PLEASE LISTEN TO OUR STREAM HERE ON WHQR.ORG, ON THE APP OR YOUR SMART SPEAKERS IN THE MEANTIME.

NASA says there is a misconception that there is no sound in space

Published August 24, 2022 at 6:43 AM EDT

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. There's no sound in space, right?

(SOUNDBITE OF HUMMING)

MARTINEZ: That's sound released by NASA from the black hole at the center of the Perseus galaxy cluster. What you're hearing is pressure waves emitted from the black hole causing ripples in the cluster of stars' hot gas. But in my warped imagination, it sounds like an alien civilization screaming for their lives. I know; I'm a ghoul. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.