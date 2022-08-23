© 2022 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WHQR'S RADIO SIGNAL IS AT LOW POWER DUE TO TECHNICAL ISSUES. WE APOLOGIZE FOR THE INCONVENIENCE AND HOPE TO BE UP TO FULL STRENGTH BY THIS WEEKEND. PLEASE LISTEN TO OUR STREAM HERE ON WHQR.ORG, ON THE APP OR YOUR SMART SPEAKERS IN THE MEANTIME.

Preserving Detroit's United Sound Systems, where icons like Miles Davis and Aretha Franklin recorded

Published August 23, 2022 at 12:40 PM EDT

What do Miles Davis, Marvin Gaye and Aretha Franklin have in common?

Well besides being some of the biggest musical artists of the 20th century, they all recorded at United Sound Systems in Detroit.

The 1916 brick building that houses the studio was designated a historic landmark in 2015, but local preservationists are worried that may not be enough to protect it forever.

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee speaks with Michelle Jahra McKinney of the Detroit Sound Conservancy.

 

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Here & Now