Finland's prime minister got grief for partying. Australia's leader was cheered

Published August 23, 2022 at 6:07 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. National leaders are people, too. Some people complained when video showed Finland's prime minister - she was partying with friends. Yet there seems to be less controversy after the guy who leads Australia turned up at a rock concert. When spotted by the crowd, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese downed his beer and held up the empty cup. The crowd roared its approval.

(SOUNDBITE OF CHEERING)

INSKEEP: Cheers. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.