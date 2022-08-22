© 2022 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WHQR'S RADIO SIGNAL IS AT LOW POWER DUE TO TECHNICAL ISSUES. WE APOLOGIZE FOR THE INCONVENIENCE AND HOPE TO BE UP TO FULL STRENGTH BY THIS WEEKEND. PLEASE LISTEN TO OUR STREAM HERE ON WHQR.ORG, ON THE APP OR YOUR SMART SPEAKERS IN THE MEANTIME.

Drought-hit dam reveals Spanish Stonehenge

Published August 22, 2022 at 6:11 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Climate change is lowering water levels around the world and revealing some surprising archaeological treasures. When a reservoir in central Spain dropped to just 28% of its capacity, a giant stone circle from about 5000 B.C. emerged. What's being called the Spanish Stonehenge disappeared in a flood in the 1960s, resurfacing just a few times since then. Archaeologists are now rushing in to get a look before it vanishes again. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.