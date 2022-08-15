© 2022 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
In Canada, the leader of Ontario inadvertently swallows a bee

Published August 15, 2022 at 5:56 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. President Barack Obama once snatched a fly during a television interview. The leader of Ontario, Canada, inadvertently did him one better. Doug Ford, the provincial premier, was talking with reporters.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

DOUG FORD: This sector - (coughing).

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: What was that?

FORD: I just swallowed a bee.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: Oh, my.

FORD: Oh, I'm OK. He's buzzing in there.

INSKEEP: Having swallowed a bee, he promised to go straight to the hospital and predicted it would be funny - later. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.