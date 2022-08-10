On August 31st, Kimberly Sherman, local Historian, Educator and Writer is giving a lecture at the Burgwin-Wright House called “Behind Enemy Lines: Women in Revolutionary Wilmington, 1775-1783.” Sherman says she will be talking about women in North Carolina, specifically those from the lower Cape Fear and Wilmington area, who had their lives turned upside down by the Revolution.

She will discuss both the women who supported the Revolution and the women whose families remained loyal to the British crown during the conflict and the affect the war had on both, “What I found through a lot of my research is that they actually ended up helping each other a lot more than you would think. And I will be talking too about how the new state government of North Carolina dealt with women in refugee situations as well.”

The talk comes from Sherman’s PhD project. Her work focused specifically on the Scottish experience during the American Revolution. Sherman says completing her PhD in Scotland and getting part of her education from the British perspective, turned a lot of what she understood about the American Revolution on its head, especially since she grew up in the American South.

She says, “That was really interesting to see how I could balance this in a way that tells two sides of a story, that, in many cases, the people who made that decision about whether they were on one side of the conflict or the other, it was just kind of ‘What is going to help me survive in this moment?’”

Kimberly Sherman gives her lecture on the women of Wilmington’s Revolutionary era on August 31st at 6 pm in the Burgwin-Wright House’s art gallery space.