England's Kate Jayden accomplishes multiple marathons for a Guinness record

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning, I'm A Martinez. Ever run a marathon? Yeah, me neither. England's Kate Jayden has - not just one. She ran one every day, 26.2 miles a day, for a hundred and six days straight - a Guinness World Record. Throughout this marathon of marathons, she raised more than 50,000 bucks for charity. Oh, and she did most of it with a fractured knee - something to think about when you don't want to get on the treadmill just because you're a little sleepy.