Senator Bernie Sanders has been meme'd — again

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "SCHOOLHOUSE ROCK!")

JACK SHELDON: (As bill, singing) I'm just a bill.

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. Senator Bernie Sanders has been memed again - no mittens this time. During the marathon debate for the Inflation Reduction Act, a photo emerged of a seemingly dejected Sanders sitting on the Capitol steps resembling a 1970s cartoon character, the iconic bill from "Schoolhouse Rock!" on the same Capitol steps. Sanders' amendments were defeated. But life imitating art, the bill passed.

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "SCHOOLHOUSE ROCK!")

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR: (As character) We signed you, bill. Now you're a law.

SHELDON: (As bill) Oh, yes.

