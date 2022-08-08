© 2022 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Ever been busted for sleeping on the job? Here's one that pays you to sleep

Published August 8, 2022 at 6:34 AM EDT

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martinez.

(Imitating yawn). Ever been busted for sleeping on the job? Well, here's a job that pays you to sleep. A brand of mattress is looking for part-timers to sleep in their stores. Casper says the ideal candidate should have exceptional sleeping ability, a desire to sleep as much as possible and the ability to sleep through anything, although they do have to stay awake long enough to post their experiences on social media. I think I just found my sleepy side hustle.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.