The video game sensation 'Stray' is helping real stray cats

Published August 5, 2022 at 6:06 AM EDT

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel.

The video game sensation Stray is helping real stray cats. While players wander through a cyberpunk city as a virtual orange tabby, walking on keyboards or taking a spill off a rusted pipe, they can livestream their game to raise money for a pet shelter. Developer Annapurna Interactive also gave shelters free games so they could raffle them off for cash. A kitty character in trouble is leading to better outcomes for cats in real-life peril.

This is MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.