© 2022 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

What the vote in Kansas to protect abortion rights shows about the political landscape

Published August 4, 2022 at 12:06 PM EDT

In Kansas this week, voters overwhelmingly chose to protect abortion rights in the state. It was the first time an abortion question was on a ballot since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June and it shows how views on the issue are shifting.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young and Peter O’Dowd look at what the results in Kansas might mean for politics going into the midterms with Republican strategist Alice Stewart and Democratic strategist Chris Scott.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Here & Now