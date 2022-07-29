The Wilma Daniels Gallery at Cape Fear Community College is presenting Eden Village: A Collective Exhibition through September 2nd.

The show features artwork by several CFCC artists, including Ben Billingsley, Geoff Calabrese, Jennifer Mace, and Sharon Wozniak-Spencer. Wozniak-Spencer teaches at CFCC part-time and says she and her fellow artists are donating 18 pieces of art among them to be auctioned off. 100% of the proceeds from these pieces will go back to Eden Village of Wilmington, a 31-unit tiny home community specially designed to provide permanent homes for the chronically homeless.

“And our college is going to be heavily involved beyond the life of the art show, which really excites me because I am all about community engagement. And we have the nursing program, the dental program, occupational therapy and economic workforce and development. And we are all just very excited about the whole prospect of what the college can do, beyond the art show.”

Wozniak-Spencer, says her portraits are part of a series she started in graduate school that were displayed at Cameron Art Museum. The series was called “Friends in Need”.

“Some of them deal with food scarcity but they had a home. Or some had job displacement. Some of them are homeless. And some of the groups I work with actually helped some of the people in the paintings get homes.”

Wozniak-Spencer says in addition to paintings, photographs, ceramics and prints are on display as well. The Wilma Daniels Gallery is on the CFCC campus, across the street from The Wilson Center. Silent auction items may be viewed online through the Wilma Daniels Gallery website.

