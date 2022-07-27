The Wilmington Symphony Orchestra’s 2022-2023 season features five programs and kicks off on October 1st. Steven Errante, Artistic Director and Conductor for the WSO, says the symphony loves to perform with up and coming musicians, as well as those that may be familiar to audiences.

Errante explains his personal philosophy when it comes to developing the symphony’s programs, “For every concert, I want to introduce something people haven’t heard before and also include things that are familiar. On the first concert we have Tchaikovsky’s “Swan Lake” but we also have the Poulenc “Concerto for Two Pianos,” which people don’t know they love but I hope they will after they hear it .”

The next performance of the season is on November 12th and will feature Haydn’s “Cello Concerto” and Bruch’s “Kol Nidrei”. Errante says February’s program will feature the winners of the 2022 Young Artists Concerto Competition.

“We’ve had this concerto competition for students of various ages. Right now, we have a junior level, a high school level and a UNCW level. The winners of the two upper levels will be playing with the Wilmington Symphony. We had the competition in November and the reward for winning it is you get to perform with the Wilmington Symphony in February.’”

The remaining two concerts rounding out the season take place in April and May. The April program will feature music by Strauss, Puccini and Wagner. May’s concert will spotlight Shostakovich’s “Symphony No. 5”. Season information is available at WilmingtonSymphony.org