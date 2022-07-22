The theme of Thalian Association for Community Theatre’s 2022-2023 season is Love is in the Air & On the Stage. Susan Habas, Executive Director for the Thalian Association Community Theatre, says every show that’s being offered this season has a love theme somewhere within it.

“So, we are going to open with “Something Rotten,” which is kind of a farce about Shakespeare. Then we are going to go into our holiday show, “A Christmas Story,” which everyone knows is the iconic story of Ralphie and the holy grail of all Christmas gifts. Then, we are going to do “The Philadelphia Story,” which is a wonderful romantic comedy. And that’s going to be just in time for Valentine’s Day.”

Habas says the Azalea Festival event will be Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” and the season wraps up in May with the Wilmington premier of “The Wedding Singer”.

In addition to its Main Theatre productions, the theatre also has a dynamic Youth Theatre season planned as well. Habas says that season opens with the much-delayed Disney’s “Descendants – The Musical.”

“By popular demand, in November, we are going to bring back Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, Jr. and that’s going to be a very big show. Then in January, we are going to bring the community “The Wizard of Oz”. Then Schoolhouse Rock Live, Jr.’”

Habas says the Youth Theatre season ends with “Tuck Everlasting.” Ticket information for both Main Theatre and Youth Theatre shows is available at Thalian.org.

