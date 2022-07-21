What you need to know about the deal to reform the Electoral Count Act

The Electoral Count Act was passed in 1887. And it had a lot of flaws, according to reform advocates. But a new bipartisan deal in Congress, led by Sens. Joe Manchin (D- W. Va) and Susan Collins (D-Maine), clarifies the role of the vice president and raises the threshold for challenging state electors.

Here & Now‘s guest Miles Parks talks with election experts Ned Foley and Rebecca Green about the deal and what it means for the 2022 midterms and beyond.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

