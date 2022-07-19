UNCW will kick off its 2022-2023 arts season in mid-September. In addition to performances, there will also be plenty of opportunities for student and community engagement with the various arts groups. Fidias Reyes, Director of Arts Engagement for UNCW’s Office of the Arts, says programming falls during the school year in an effort to get as many students involved as possible. And since the season is about more than just one-off performances.

Reyes says the theme of the upcoming arts season is Above and Beyond, “We have been very intentional about not only offering performances, but also offering a lot of outreach activities that really will allow campus and community to dive into the art form…to have conversations…to connect with the artists…and just to find out more about what it means to be an activist and an artist.”

Reyes explains the office of the arts is intentional about trying to represent all art forms and give the community a rich arts experience with a spirit of collaboration, creativity and innovation.

The season gets off to a fun start with a performance by actor and comedian, Damon Wayans, “For me, as a kid of the 90s to see the Wayans family in In Living Color and to see characters like Homey D. Clown. It was just magical to see that. And it was really significant too to be able to have this predominantly African-American sketch comedy.”

Community engagement programming will include artist workshops, a social dance, dialogues with the artists and more!