© 2022 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Temperature in London hits all-time high, millions suffer without air conditioning

Published July 19, 2022 at 1:06 PM EDT

Temperatures are once again at, or near, records in much of continental Europe and the United Kingdom. The heat is sweltering for millions who don’t have air conditioning and essential services are under stress.

Here & Now‘s Miles Parks speaks with London-based breaking news reporter Jennifer Hassan, for our editorial partners The Washington Post.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Here & Now