Russian rocket destroys apartment building in eastern Ukraine, leaves at least 24 dead

At least 24 people are dead after a Russian rocket destroyed an apartment building in the eastern Ukrainian city of Chasiv Yar Saturday, according to the latest tally by Ukrainian authorities.

Rescue and recovery efforts are underway for people still trapped in the rubble.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with The Washington Post’s Steve Hendrix.

