Russia's invasion of Ukraine turns to war of attrition

Ukrainian officials are warning thousands of people in the eastern city of Severodonetsk that they will soon face “awful conditions” with no water, gas or electricity as Russia steps up its offensive in the country’s east.

Weapons from the U.S. and other allies of Ukraine have started “working very powerfully,” according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy⁠ — but the invasion has become a war of attrition, for which Ukraine and its allies may not be prepared.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Shashank Joshi, defense editor of The Economist.

