It's Christmas in July!

You may be thinking, “It’s July. Isn’t it a bit too early to be thinking about the holidays?” Not if you want to ensure you have some fun, holiday shows to enjoy this December! Tickets are currently on sale for Ballet Folklorico de Los Angeles’s Nochebuena program.

Shane Fernando, VP for Advancement in the Arts and Executive/Artistic Director for the Wilson Center, says Nochebuena will be a beautiful blending of both Mexican and American Christmas traditions in music. Fernando says the Wilson Center is presenting this program because they wanted to offer the community a different way to experience the holiday.

Fernando says the Wilson Center is also dedicated to providing programming for everyone, including shows like this that are great for families where maybe the parents speak Spanish, but their children are bilingual, "We can connect to that family and give them an outlet to come and enjoy the Wilson Center as their community space. But also, I think it’s broader beyond the Spanish-speaking community. It truly will put you in the Christmas spirit and give you a different window into Christmas and Christmas traditions. So, we are definitely looking forward to that.”

Nochebuena is onstage at the Wilson Center on Tuesday, December 6th at 7:30 p.m.