Memoir chronicles the 1967 'greatest beer run ever' to Vietnam

We revisit host Robin Young’s November 2020 conversation with John “Chickie” Donohue about “The Greatest Beer Run Ever: A Memoir of Friendship, Loyalty and War,” which he wrote with J.T. Molloy. The book tells the story of a trip Donohue made to Vietnam in November 1967 to deliver beer to his buddies from their New York City neighborhood.

“The Greatest Beer Run Ever” has been made into a movie that will premiere on Apple TV+ this fall.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

