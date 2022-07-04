Can AI eliminate unconscious bias in advertising?

For years, advertising algorithms have had a problem with built-in unconscious bias. But now, tech corporation IBM says it has a solution: an artificial intelligence program that highlights and eliminates bias

Companies are interested. Delta Airlines and Kellogg’s along with several ad agencies will use IBM’s technology.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with Karen Hao, who covers China tech for the Wall Street Journal and previously wrote about artificial intelligence and society at the MIT Technology Review.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

