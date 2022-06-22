The Vivace International Music Festival is onstage for two-weeks this August at The Wilson Center. This marks the third year the Vivace Music Foundation has partnered with the Wilson Center to present this immersive music festival.

Shane Fernando, VP for Advancement in the Arts and Executive/Artistic Director for the Wilson Center, says the Vivace International Music Festival is not just about the concerts on stage. He says behind the scenes, teaching artists go out into the community and work with students, faculty and adult musicians so area artists have the opportunity to train with some of the best people in the industry.

Fernando says last year, the festival offered close to 1,000 engagements in addition to the concerts at The Wilson Center. Fernando himself was super excited to attend a pop up concert as part of the festivities, “They actually have this huge trailer truck that opens up and it’s a miniature stage. And there’s a piano and there’s lighting and sound and microphones and curtains. It’s a miniature theatre that they can just pop up anywhere and give live classical performances. And they’ll be bringing that which I’m so excited about.”

The festival runs August 3rd through August 13th. All performances take place at 7:30 p.m. in The Wilson Center.