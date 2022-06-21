© 2022 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
The Sustainer Stealth Drive is On! Let us Deliver a Rosemary Plant to Your Door!

WHQR | By Mary Bradley
Published June 21, 2022 at 7:53 AM EDT
stealth drive (10 × 4 in) (3).png

Our summer drive is happening right now, but this year we're doing something special and new. We're calling it the Sustainer Stealth Drive (and if you want a real tongue twister, you can call it the Summer Sustainer Stealth Drive)! Instead of interrupting programming, we’re coming to you by email and social media and brief on-air announcements to ask you to support and sustain your public radio station. When you become a sustainer or increase your monthly gift right now - a WHQR staffer will deliver a beautiful rosemary plant to your doorstep to say thank you. (We'll also throw in a booklet of WHQR staff's favorite rosemary recipes.) And, best of all - YOU will be sustaining the programming you love and count on every day.

Help us continue providing the beautiful music and reliable news that's part of your life in the Cape Fear region. Become a member of WHQR during our Sustainer Stealth Drive by setting up the amount that you'd like to pledge each month or increase your current pledge amount. It's as easy as taking care of your new rosemary plant.

Special thanks Shelton Herb Farms, one of our fantastic underwriters, for growing the rosemary plants we'll be delivering to you during the Sustainer Stealth Drive.

